Here's Where Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship Really Stands

Pump the breaks, dolls!

In recent days, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been sparking reconciliation rumors after enjoying family time on more than one occasion.

But before you think these two are officially getting back together, E! News has learned some new details about their dynamic.

"Kylie is very happy doing what she's doing. She doesn't have a grand plan as to whether she will get back together with Travis or not. She's bonded to him for life by Stormi Webster so she knows it's a possibility," a source shared with us. "Things are going well for them with this new set up. They are very happy coming together and being a family with Stormi, but they also have separate lives and are enjoying it."

In recent weeks alone, the pair has been able to enjoy a family fun night at Nights of The Jack in Calabasas, Calif. In fact, they've even spent time together at Kylie's house for family visits.