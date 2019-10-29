Karlie Kloss Is Completely Unrecognizable In Halloween Doll Makeup

Karlie Kloss, is that you?

The supermodel is completely unrecognizable in her latest Instagram photo, showing off the colorful makeup for her Halloween doll costume. In a new YouTube video posted Tuesday on her Klossy channel, the 27-year-old star and makeup artist Bob Scott give a tutorial for how to get the costume look.

"I'm leaving the crayon costume of '99 behind and introducing you to my alter ego," Karlie captioned the video, referencing a past Halloween ensemble. "If you are looking for a last minute Halloween costume idea, look no further! Thank you Bob Scott for making me think outside the (toy)box."

In the "Last Minute Halloween Doll Tutorial" video, Karlie and Bob take viewers step-by-step through the makeup transformation.

"Back in action with the one and only Bob Scott," Karlie says in the YouTube video. "I'm so excited that you guys get to see into this transformation process."