EXCLUSIVE!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Step Out Together For First Time Since Welcoming Baby

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 12:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Splash News

Ryan Reynoldsand Blake Livelyare once again making everyone jealous over their idyllic-looking relationship.

For the first time in awhile, the parents-of-three stepped out in New York City for a bite to eat without the kids, all the while flashing their pearly whites for the exclusive photos obtained by E!. An eyewitness tells E! News, "The couple looked happier than ever as they giggled while walking arm in arm home from Brunch in the Big Apple." 

Their morning outing had the two bundled up in warm sweaters and fall gear as they braved the windy streets of NYC. They kept the chill off by also wrapping their arms around one another before escaping inside their warm home. 

It's likely one of the first times that the parents have been able to escape their kiddos since the arrival of their third daughter. In October, it was revealed that the A-list couple had welcomed the little one, but the name they chose still remains a well-kept secret.

Watch

Comparing Blake Lively's 3 Pregnancy Reveals

In fact, fans only became privy to the sex of the baby when Ryan tweeted a statement in support of Canada's progressive environmental policies. "I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in," he shared, thus confirming the rumors that he and Blake have all girls and no boys, not yet at least.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Splash News

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Splash News

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Splash News

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Splash News

He also maintained his cheeky sense of humor in that same tweet by including a photo of the baby, whose face was conveniently hidden by a cloud of pink and a smiley face. 

The married duo is known to be quite humorous with one another, as shown in their countless Instagram posts and tweets. Most recently, Blake made a punny joke at her husbands expense by posting a photo with her finger in his nose and the caption, "I picked a good one." It was quite the way to celebrate the stars 43rd birthday and one that won't soon be forgotten. 

Of course, this was payback for the rather silly selfie that Ryan shared of Blake in honor of Blake's 32nd birthday. He chose a pic of them in which she was mid-blink, while he looked picture perfect. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days - Benjamin and Akinyi

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples: Who's Still Together After Season 3?

Donald Trump, Halloween 2019

The Internet Can't Stop Talking About President Donald Trump's Trick-or-Treating Fail

Taylor Swift, Cat

Taylor Swift Is Having the Most Purr-fect National Cat Day

The Flash

The Flash Tries to Cure Cancer In New Sneak Peek

Stumptown

Stumptown Sneak Peek: Hoffman Tries to Get Dex to Spy on Grey (It Doesn't Work)

Tim McGraw, 2017 Grammys

Tim McGraw Reveals the Body Comment That Led to His 40-Pound Weight Loss

Beth Chapman, Duane Chapman

Dog the Bounty Hunter Remembers Late Wife Beth Chapman on Her 52nd Birthday

TAGS/ Blake Lively , Ryan Reynolds , Couples , Exclusives , Photos , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.