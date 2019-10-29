Game of Thrones Prequel Starring Naomi Watts Not Going to Series

Game over? HBO's Game of Thrones prequel spinoff isn't moving forward.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project, which was set to star an ensemble cast with Naomi Watts as the lead, is not going to series.

The prequel, which did not have an official title, was created by book scribe George R.R. Martin and Jane Goldman. Goldman was set to serve as executive producer and showrunner. THR reports Goldman told the cast to share the news.

When reached, HBO declined to comment on the news.