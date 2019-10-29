Breast Cancer Survivors Kimberly, Crystal & Lindsay Get Makeovers on Tonight's E! News

In light of Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October in the U.S.), E! News is honoring three survivors with a little pampering and a platform to share their stories.

"I was diagnosed at 29 years old. It's just something you don't think will happen to you at such a young age," says Kimberly in this preview clip from tonight's show, which sees her chatting with E!'s Carissa Culiner from a hair-and-makeup chair at the studio.

While introducing all three guests—meet Crystal and Lindsay, in addition to Kimberly—Carissa explains that E! News has partnered with Susan G. Komen's Los Angeles branch for a special reason: "to give these three amazing ladies who are all survivors head-to-toe makeovers." Woo!