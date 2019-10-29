Supernatural’s Misha Collins Details “Lonely and Frightening” Childhood As a Nomad

Its been a wild ride.

Before his decade long run on the hit show Supernatural and co-authoring the book The Adventurous Eaters Club with wife Vicki Collins, Misha Collins was just a kid trying to survive in a home environment that wasn't always ideal. In a new piece written for the The New York Times, Misha details a childhood that holds fond memories, held together by some hard truths.

"My upbringing taught me that you didn't need money to be happy, that you didn't have to play by the rules and that the whole world was just begging to be explored," he shared of his adolescence. "But now, from the hindsight of fatherhood (and from the comfort of a therapist's couch), I see that while my childhood had been rife with adventure, it had also been lonely and frightening and wanting."

Misha's own journey as a parent has helped him understand the complexities of his early years.