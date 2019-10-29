Dancing With the Stars Sent Karamo Brown Home, But He Still Feels Like a Champion

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 10:47 AM
Karamo Brown may be done on Dancing With the Stars, but the Queer Eye star hopes he accomplished his mission of showcasing unity.
"Sean [Spicer] and I kind of started this journey together. Me making a comment about him and people giving me backlash and saying, ‘how dare you.' But what I'm always trying to show people is that kindness can trump hate in anyway. And a lot of people were like, ‘Why would you be kind to somebody?' And he and I have had heartfelt conversations and that's what America needs right now, is people talking to each other who are different," Brown told E! News after his DWTS elimination.
Backstage, Brown gave Spicer a hug that sparked waterworks from the former White House press secretary.
"It just shows that if you can be kind to people, things can change and that's what I try to do on Queer Eye and I try to do that here and it's been great," Brown said with his professional dance partner Jenna Johnson by his side.
Brown went out with not one, but two Beyoncé moments. And Beyoncé, if you're reading this, he wouldn't mind a shout out. The Monday, Oct. 28 show included Brown performing a paso doble to the Destiny's Child song "Survivor" and a group freestyle to Beyoncé's "Sweet Dreams." The scores of 25 and 24 weren't enough to keep him in the competition as the judges decided to keep The Office's Kate Flannery in the running.
Brown and Johnson were lifted up, literally, by the Dancing With the Stars cast.
"I have to tell you, that moment right there, I felt like a champion," he said. "I felt like I had the mirrorball. It just shows that I made friends here, that I left a positive and that's all I want."
Click play on the videos above to hear more from Brown and what Flannery had to say about being in the bottom two.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.
