90 Day Fiance's Loren Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Alexei

Baby on board!

Congratulations are in order for Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik from 90 Day Fiance. The couple is expecting their first child together. The two's relationship ups and downs have been featured on the popular TLC show, but with this happy news, it seems that their troubles are behind them.

"It's a surreal moment in our lives. For me, I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it's my turn! I'm excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more!" Loren told E! News in a statement. "Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time. The first trimester wasn't easy for me, and he was and is an amazing support system. We are just overjoyed and cannot wait to meet our baby this Spring! The fact that it happened in Israel just makes it that much more special for us. We have been through a lot, and we're just so excited for this next journey together! #babybrov"

Alex also shares his excitement. "I'm very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time," he told E! News.