Get the Party Started by Checking Out Pink's Sweetest Family Moments on Tour

Talk about an epic family adventure!

Pink can truly do it all. While on the road for her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, she is a hands-on mom by day and an iconic rock star by night.

The 40-year-old performer, who will be honored with the People's Champion Award this year's 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, often takes her children on tour allowing them to explore the globe together.

Check out all of Pink's sweetest family moments from her tour below including a special visit to Hamburg Zoo with her son, Jameson, and bonding time with her daughter, Willow, over musical instruments backstage.

We can't get enough of seeing the married star, who is also nominated for Female Artist and Concert Tour of 2019 at this year's PCAs, spend time with her family from sightseeing in Italy to having the perfect beach day together.

In addition to sharing adorable pics with her husband, Carey Hart, and children, the "What About Us" singer is never afraid to take to Instagram to clap back when the Internet criticizes her parenting decisions.