Jordan Rodgers Is Already Stressing Over His Summer 2020 Wedding to JoJo Fletcher

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 8:19 AM

JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers

More than three years since they got engaged on reality TVJordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher officially have their wedding on the calendar—and the groom is stressing. 

As Jordan shared on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show, he and his future wife are tying the knot in 2020. 

"We haven't announced the date yet. We have it picked though. We have the venue picked. We have the date picked. It's going to be next summer," he told Jenny McCarthy.

While she assured him they have "breathing room" with at least seven months to go, Jordan feels the To Do list growing. 
 
"[It] sounds nice right now because you're like, 'Yeah, you know we got time'…we've got nothing planned," he told her. "I don't have my guest list. She thinks we're only gonna have like 150 people there…I'm like, 'Not a chance.' It's gonna be a lot bigger than that, so we've gotta get all that stuff figured out."

Speaking of the guest list, McCarthy raised the question of whether he's worried about potential drama and headlines over who will attend, seemingly alluding to his brother, Aaron Rodgers

"There's always gonna be stuff," Jordan responded vaguely. "Our biggest question is how many people from The Bachelor and Bachelorette are gonna be there? If we're friends with them in real life, they'll be there."

"There's always going to be press," he concluded. "We're keeping it really small as much as we can to family, so we'll see."

Until then, good luck with the planning, Jordan and JoJo!

