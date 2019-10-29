Pink to Receive the People's Champion Award at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

It's time to raise your glass to the most charitable celebrity out there!

On Tuesday, E! announced that Pink will receive the People's Champion Award at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards on Nov. 10.

Anyone who has been following the outspoken star's philanthropy knows the award is well deserved. Pink has continually supported and worked alongside organizations like No Kid Hungry, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks, the Human Rights Campaign and many more.

The Grammy-award winning singer reacted to the announcement saying, "There are so many wonderful organizations and individuals doing extraordinary things in our communities every single day."

"These are our everyday warriors and champions," she continued. "They teach us and our children that it's cool to be kind and that change is possible. I feel honored to be a small part of that change and will continue to be a champion for the truth and for open minds and open hearts."