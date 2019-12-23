How Matthew Koma Became Hilary Duff's Ultimate Prince Charming

Never did the phrase "what dreams are made of" feel more appropriate.

A little more than one year ago today, a remarkably well put-together, four-days postpartum Hilary Duff took to Instagram to share that she and Matthew Koma had finally met their little girl, who arrived Oct. 25 via water birth at their Los Angeles home.

"This little bit has fully stolen our hearts," she wrote of her bundled-up baby girl, not named Cofant Croissant as older brother Luca Comrie had hoped for, but rather the similarly unique Banks Violet Bair, the now 1-year-old receiving dad's given surname. "She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic."

The same could be said of Duff's entire existence these days. Because at that same L.A. home this past weekend, Mom and Dad officially committed to forever—marrying in a backyard wedding that was as intimate as it was sweet. Banks and Luca taking to the mic not long after the 20-minute ceremony finished.

"They thanked everyone for being there and then yelled, 'Party!'" an eyewitness told E! News. "Everyone erupted in laughter and got a big kick out of them."