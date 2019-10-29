90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Ends With Caesar and Maria Telling Their Differing Sides of the Story

So, this is how 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season three ends? Not with a whimper, but with a 3-hour installment full of tears, arguments and surprises? Yep.

Part two of "The Couples Tell All" not only featured Angela ready to get into a fight with just about everybody except Jesse (who was there…to talk about the lectures he gives to rooms full of about 20 senior citizens?), but it also featured a long awaited conversation between Caesar and Maria. Yes, Maria is real.

Prior to chatting with her, Caesar assured everybody he was done with Maria. He said they had no relationship. This revelation seemed to please just about everybody, especially defenders Timothy and Avery, but it all changed when Maria popped up on the video call.

After he looked back at his story, Caesar said it was "heartbreaking" because he had such faith in her.