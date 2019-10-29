Kanye West Finally Did Carpool Karaoke, But On a Plane

CBS
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 7:02 AM
CBS
Obviously Kanye West couldn't just do a normal Carpool Karaoke.
The rapper, who just released his new album Jesus Is King, finally took part in James Corden's signature Late Late Show segment, but not in a car. No no, Kanye took James Corden for a ride in the sky on one of his Soul Planes, and together, along with the huge choir that happened to also be traveling in Kanye's plane, the duo put on quite a show.
On the way, the two chatted about marriage and children, the moment the star knew he would be famous and what spurred him to create his Sunday Service, rapped along with "Jesus Walks" and safely made it to Los Angeles to the tune of "Hallelujah."
"People thought it would be uncool to be married. Then I got married and people are like, 'Oh, that looks cool,'" West told Corden. However, when the late night host insisted, "Everybody thought it would be cool to marry Kim Kardashian," the rapper quipped back, "Well, not Kris Humphries."
Now, five years into marriage with the reality star and four children later, West said he doesn't like going out at night. "I like being at home with my family at night as much as possible," he told Corden. "We'll eat dinner and we'll play with the kids and then we'll put the kids to bed and then we go to bed and then my wife watches Dateline." As for the Grammy winner, "I read the Bible."
While Kardashian told E! News she feels four children is her limit, West told Corden he wants to go for seven. "The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible," he said.
Reflecting on his journey to this point, West told Corden, "God's always had a plan for me and he always wanted to use me, but I think he wanted me to suffer more and wanted people to see my suffering and see my pain and put stigmas on me and have me go through all of the experiences, the human experiences, so now when I talk about how Jesus saved me, more people can relate to that experience."
He continued, "If it was just, 'Oh, we grew up with this guy's music and now he's a superstar, it's less compelling than, 'Oh, this guy had a mental breakdown. This guy was in debt. This guy's been through, not been through, but this guy has a beautiful five years of marriage, which you know, marriage years are different than human—like you know how dog years, what is it seven years?—every marriage year is like 100 years. It's like 500 years of marriage."
Toward the end, Corden asked what Kanye has to say to the people who don't believe the way he's living his life, and he gave us a whole lot to contemplate with his answer.
"I'd say when you go to sleep, would you agree that you are asleep when you are asleep?" the rapper said. "And when you wake up, would you agree that you are awake when you are awake?"
"Would you agree those are two different states?" he continued. "People who don't believe are walking dead. They are asleep. And this is the awakening."
The Late Late Show airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on CBS.
