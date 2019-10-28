Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star Clash Over Creative Differences as Cosmetics Launch Looms

There's never a shortage of drama when it comes to Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star.

Between feuds with other vloggers and cosmetics robberies it seems like it's always Shane and Jeffree against the world. But this time around, in the latest installment titled "The Failure of Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson", they're the ones butting heads.

The video starts off with Shane revealing he's making some lifestyle changes in order to improve the overall quality and health of his life, in addition to feeling more confident as he enters the world of beauty. This means that he's introducing frequent workouts, washing his face on the daily and, more importantly, ending the self-deprecating way he talks about himself.

That feeling of progress and success is seemingly carried in to the office, where they see the mock-ups of their palette. Sitting before them is the packaging covered in black and white hypnotic swirls, which elicits exclamations of "what the f--k" from Shane.