Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson's Romance Has Officially ''Fizzled Out'' After One Month

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 4:59 PM
All good things must come to an end.
It looks like Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson's romance has reached its expiration date. "Demi and Mike's fling has fizzled out and they aren't seeing each other or texting like they were before," source tells E! News. "Nothing happened, it just ran its course."
The insider added, "Demi was definitely interested in Mike at one point, but it was short-lived and she wasn't ever planning on dating him seriously."
However, The Bachelorette star is optimistic he'll reconnect with the 27-year-old pop star in the future. "Mike hopes they can have a second chance again," the source shared. "But for now, he's fine with being friendly."
Just last month, the two became very flirty with each other on social media, and even went on a couple of dates. "They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other," an insider shared with us at the time.
A week after they were spotted on a date, the reality TV personality reassured fans that things between him and the "Confident" singer were in the early stages.
"I'm just getting to know Demi. I think she's absolutely fantastic and I don't want no pressure on her, no pressure on me, we're just trying to get to know each other," he told E! News at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday. "That's all."
Shutterstock, ABC
At the end of September, Mike gave fans an even bigger glimpse inside his romance with Demi, and dare we say he kissed and told? "We've gone on more than one date. I like her tattoos. We both have a lot of tattoos and she kisses really well," the reality TV personality said on iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast. "I'm getting to know her for her."
"I'm all about her too and she definitely was the aggressor. I find it incredibly sexy. I love that," he continued. "Like you want me, come at me. If I want you, I'm going to come at you and I'm coming at her as well."
However, just two weeks ago, things became awkward when Mike asked Keke Palmer out on a date... during live television.
ABC
"I made a mistake. I don't like dating in public," he responded to a question about Demi during an appearance on Strahan, Sara & Keke. "But if I were to ask you if we could go on a date in the public..."
The Hustlers actress was totally caught off-guard by the Bachelor in Paradise star's comment that she replied, "What's the next question? What's the next question?"
Of course, after that moment, Bachelor Nation began questioning Mike's romance with the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer. After that stint, however, he vowed to remain "private" about his "dating life" moving forward.
Both Demi and Mike have yet to comment on their short-lived romance, but it seems they're both doing fine. Over the weekend, Lovato got in the Halloween spirit a little early and dressed up in several costumes, including a female version of Pennywise the Clown. She even hosted her own party at the HYDE nightclub in Los Angeles.
Additionally, the BiP star spent the weekend in Texas and appeared to hang with a few friends from back home.
