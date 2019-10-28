Christie Brinkley's Ex Peter Cook Is Engaged to 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Peter Cook is ready to say "I Do" to a special someone.

The famous ex of Christie Brinkley is engaged to 21-year-old college student Alba Jancou, according to Page Six.

"We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate," the 60-year-old architect shared with the publication. "We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!"

So how did the romantic proposal happen?

According to the outlet, the special moment happened in September near Santorini, Greece in front of a church. Alba received a six-carat diamond ring by jewelry designer Glenn Bradford. And now, it's time to plan a wedding!