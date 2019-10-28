Christie Brinkley's Ex Peter Cook Is Engaged to 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Peter Cook is ready to say "I Do" to a special someone.
The famous ex of Christie Brinkley is engaged to 21-year-old college student Alba Jancou, according to Page Six.
"We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate," the 60-year-old architect shared with the publication. "We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!"
So how did the romantic proposal happen?
According to the outlet, the special moment happened in September near Santorini, Greece in front of a church. Alba received a six-carat diamond ring by jewelry designer Glenn Bradford. And now, it's time to plan a wedding!
While the couple tries to keep their romance off social media, the pair was able to participate in a photo shoot after their engagement.
In photos snapped by Ioannis Pananakis and shared with Page Six, the couple wore all white while posing in front of a Santorini sunset.
Perhaps this explains Peter's Instagram from Mykonos last summer. It all makes sense!
Engagements aside, Peter recently showed his support for Sailor Brinkley-Cook on Dancing With the Stars. Before she was eliminated, the dancer received some encouragement from her dad on Instagram.
"Happy belated national daughters day!" Peter shared on social media. "I'm proud of the courage and skill my daughter has demonstrated on dancing with the stars! XOXO."
Sailor would reply with, "I love you."