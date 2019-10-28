Celebs Are Getting Into the Halloween Spirit By Dressing Up as Their Famous Friends

Seeing double!

Halloween is in full effect, even though it's technically still days away. This past weekend, however, celebrities pulled out all of the stops for the fun and festive occasion. While there were many timely costumes, like Demi Lovato dressed as Pennywise the Clown and singer LeLe Pons in a Maleficent outfit, other celebrities opted for something more cheeky: they channeled other stars.

Case in point: Lisa Rinna stopped traffic and turned heads when she stunned in a Jennifer Lopez-inspired costume at the Casamigos party on Friday night. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star slipped into a fierce tropical green dress that looked similar to the one J.Lo famously wore at the 2000 Grammy awards.

"Jenny from the block," the reality TV personality captioned her fiery Instagram post.

Moreover, Tracee Ellis Ross channeled the legendary rapper, DJ Quik. She even achieved her fake facial hair by using her Glossier brow product!