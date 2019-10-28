How Mariah Carey Became Pop Music's Reigning Queen of Christmas

While promoting the album in Australia, the Queen of Christmas mentality jumped out. "I made this album because I love Christmas-time, it's my favorite time of the year," Carey said. "I'm the most festive person under the sun – the day after Thanksgiving I'm out shopping for the tree, putting up decorations and Christmas shopping and everything. So it was just for me to have fun and hopefully, for my fans, it'll be something they can enjoy."

While "All I Want for Christmas Is You" was an immediate standout, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot Adult Contemporary and at No. 12 on the Hot 100 Airplay charts in the first week of January 1995, the song was deemed ineligible for inclusion on the Billboard Hot 100 because it hadn't been released commercially as a single. It wasn't until that particular rule lapsed in 1998 that the song could chart, peaking at No. 83 in January 2000.

The song would take on new life, however, when Carey allowed it to be included in the 2003 hit film Love Actually, introducing it to a new generation nearly 10 years after its release. By December 2005, the song had topped the Billboard Hot Digital Songs chart, but was kept from returning the the Hot 100 because of another rule that kept what they publication considered to be "recurrent singles" from re-entry. So, every December, like clockwork, from 2005 to 2008, the song would top the Hot 100 Recurrents chart. In 2012, that rule was revised to allow songs in the top 50 onto the official Hot 100 and, right on cue, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" did just that, re-entering at No. 29. By 2017, it would reach No. 9, giving Carey her 28th top ten in the country and first in nearly a decade. In January of this year, it reached No. 3.