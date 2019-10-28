Felicity Huffman Spotted for the First Time Since Prison Release

Felicity Huffman was spotted a couple of hours ago at a Los Angeles Superior Courthouse for the first time following her early release from prison

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Desperate Housewives star turned herself into authorities to serve her 14-day prison sentence. 

"Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA. Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman's actions," the actress' rep shared in a statement to E! News at the time. "She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed—one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service—when she is released."

The actress, however, only served 11 days in prison and was released early on Friday, Oct. 25. 

Aside from serving time at a California federal prison, Huffman is now expected to serve one year of supervised release, complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine for mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

The actress who was embroiled in the recent college admissions scandal—dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues" by the FBI—was wearing black slacks, a black blazer, a basic grey top, black flats with her hair slicked back into a low bun. 

Watch

Felicity Huffman Released From Prison After 11 Days

It's still unclear as to why Huffman was at a Los Angeles Superior Courthouse earlier today. 

Felicity Huffman, prison jumpsuit

SplashNews.com

About a week ago, Huffman was also photographed for the first time in prison since her sentencing. 

On the grounds of Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, Huffman was seen wearing a jail-issued dark green jumpsuit with a white tag bearing her inmate number. She was also wearing a white baseball cap, tennis shoes and glasses. 

On that same day, her husband, William H. Macy, and their youngest daughter, Georgia, came to visit her in prison. Their daughter Sofia Macy was not with them visiting her mother. 

Huffman was among the first parent, of more than 40, to be sentenced in the $25 million racketeering scheme, the largest in U.S. history. 

During her sentencing, Huffman promised that moving forward she would try and live a "more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed." 

"My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions," she added. 

Meanwhile, Lori Loughlin is currently awaiting trial for her own alleged involvement in the bribery scandal. 

