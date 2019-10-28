Charlize Theron Enlists Boyz II Men for a Cause Close to Her Heart

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 1:44 PM

Charlize Theron, 2019 Governors Awards

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron has an important night on her calendar. 

Next month, the Bombshell star is hosting a fundraising event in the Big Apple for a cause near and dear to her heart: the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. The event, presented by Dior and scheduled for Nov. 12 at the Africa Center in New York City, will feature a performance from four-time Grammy winners, Boyz II Men

Guests will dine on South African cuisine by chefs Geoffrey Zakarian, Andrew Zimmern and Teranga Restaurant's Pierre Thiam.

As for the special occasion, the fundraiser will benefit Theron's 12-year-old project, which advocates for young people in Africa by investing in organizations that make their health and education a priority. The project aims to aid community-based African organizations by connecting them to funding and resources, which will in turn help them reach more young people with services and support that will prevent the spread of HIV. 

Charlize Theron Talks Megyn Kelly, Hand Injury & More

Theron reflected on her work and experiences in South Africa in an interview with Glamour as one of the magazine's Women of the Year

As she told the magazine, "When you're actually on the ground and you're not just looking at stats and numbers, and you're actually seeing faces in front of you, you know for a fact that their lives would have been different if they didn't have access to [that outreach]." 

TAGS/ Charlize Theron , Charity , Music , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
