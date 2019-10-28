Country Singer Ned LeDoux's 2-Year-Old Daughter Dies After "Tragic Choking Accident"

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 12:48 PM

Ned LeDoux

Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Ned LeDoux is mourning the death of his 2-year-old daughter Haven.

The country singer's little one passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20 after a "tragic choking accident in the home."

The artist announced the devastating news along with his wife, Morgan, via Facebook over the weekend.

"The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time," part of the statement read.

According to Taste of Country, the post also originally stated that "paramedics were called to the family's northeast Kansas home on October 20th and arrived quickly, but attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful." However, these details no longer appear in the shared statement.

Several fans expressed their condolences via social media.

News of the child's death came less than two months after the family celebrated Haven's second birthday. LeDoux and his spouse welcomed the little one in September 2017. They also have a 9-year-old son named Bronson.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

LeDoux is the son of singer Chris LeDoux, who passed away in 2005 following his battle with cancer.

Our thoughts are with the LeDoux family during this time.

 

