LeBron James, Ryan Phillippe and More Stars Forced to Evacuate Homes Amid L.A. Wildfires

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 11:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
LeBron James

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

LeBron James has had to evacuate his home due to wildfires coursing through California.

The Lakers star shared the news on Monday, telling his 43 million Twitter followers that the fires were "no joke" and that he and his family have to vacate their Los Angeles home around 4 a.m.

"Had to emergency evacuate my house and I've been driving around with my family trying to get rooms," he tweeted. "No luck so far!" Thankfully, it wasn't long before he found a "place to accommodate" his crew. As he shared, "Crazy night man!"

Once he was safe, the 34-year-old athlete urged all those in harm's way to get out as soon as possible. "I [prayer hands] for all the families in the area that could be affected," he wrote. "Pretty please get to safety ASAP."

"My best wishes as well to the first responders," James added. "Right now doing what they do best!"

Watch

Kourtney Kardashian's Wildfire Escape Plan!

James is not alone in having to seek shelter amid the fire, which started around L.A.'s Getty Center, according to CBS News. Actor Ryan Phillippe retweeted James, simply saying "same" to share his news.

Former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzeneggerrevealed he was forced to evacuate around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning. And while his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger did not note whether or not she and Chris Pratt had to vacate their property, she posted in support of the first responders on her Instagram.

"The @lafdfoundation fighters are doing such great work fighting this fire and keeping us safe today and always," she wrote. "Please help by donating so they can continue doing such great work! Go to LAFD.org and donate whatever you can. we are so blessed to have such great first responders! Praying for everyone!"

Earlier in the morning, Natalie Morales took to social media to share a photo of the blaze that was quickly approaching her front porch.

"Brushfire west of the 405 but LAFD alerted Bel Air and Brentwood areas to 'prepare' to evacuate..." she shared. "About 10 acres reportedly but this one is west of the highway and winds are fierce... near a very densely populated area.. power also out."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Charlize Theron, Fashion Police Widget

Charlize Theron Enlists Boyz II Men for a Cause Close to Her Heart

Jaclyn Hill

Jaclyn Hill Wears ''Canceled'' Halloween Costume That References Her Lipstick Scandal

Scandal

Kerry Washington's Scandal Reunion With Tony Goldwyn Will Make Your Day

Ned LeDoux

Country Singer Ned LeDoux's 2-Year-Old Daughter Dies After "Tragic Choking Accident"

The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon

How The Morning Show Helped Jennifer Aniston Feel Like She's Starting a New Chapter

NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey

Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey Teases "Personal Closure" With Nene Leakes

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Andy Cohen

What Andy Cohen Regrets About Bombshell Teresa and Joe Giudice Interview

TAGS/ LeBron James , Fire , Twitter , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.