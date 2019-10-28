Why The Internet Thinks Jeffree Star and Tati Westbrook Are Now Feuding

What's really going on between Jeffree Star and Tati Westbrook?

Social media is in a frenzy over a possible feud between the YouTube sensations. According to fans online, Jeffree appears to have unfollowed Tati on Instagram, sparking the feud rumors. As for the cause of this possible feud, it seems as though it might be all about business.

As fans of the YouTubers will know, Tati released her very first makeup collection, Tati Beauty, this past Friday, Oct. 25.

"I feel really happy. It's about time," Tati recently told E! News in an exclusive interview about her launch. "It's like seeing the finish line that you've been running to—really for nearly a decade."

While this is a major achievement for Tati, she's not the only YouTube star launching a new collection. Jeffree is also dropping the The Conspiracy Collection, his collab with Shane Dawson, on Nov. 1, just one week after Tati's collection.