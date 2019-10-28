North West Is Now a Stylist and We Want to Hire Her

North West has a new gig up her stylish sleeve.

Turns out Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 6-year-old firstborn daughter has taken her finesse for fashion to the next level: the famous youngster has moved on to styling her friends.

As evidence by a snap her makeup mogul mama shared on Instagram, North and two of her besties got dressed up in designer duds. According to Kim's caption, her daughter styled the trio down to her own fake cast.

"Styled by North * fake cast included," the reality star wrote.

The three confidently posed against a pink wall in dresses by Givenchy, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana, each outfit finished off with a pair of feather-trimmed wedged slippers. Watch out, world—the next generation of fashionistas are clearly at work.