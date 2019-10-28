North West Is Now a Stylist and We Want to Hire Her

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 9:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
North West, Runway Debut, L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion Show

Michael Simon Photography

North West has a new gig up her stylish sleeve. 

Turns out Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 6-year-old firstborn daughter has taken her finesse for fashion to the next level: the famous youngster has moved on to styling her friends. 

As evidence by a snap her makeup mogul mama shared on Instagram, North and two of her besties got dressed up in designer duds. According to Kim's caption, her daughter styled the trio down to her own fake cast. 

"Styled by North * fake cast included," the reality star wrote. 

The three confidently posed against a pink wall in dresses by Givenchy, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana, each outfit finished off with a pair of feather-trimmed wedged slippers. Watch out, world—the next generation of fashionistas are clearly at work. 

Watch

Kim Kardashian & Winnie Harlow FaceTime North West

It's no secret North has long had a love for all things style, including the times she strutted the runway and posed for her own magazine cover

In April, Kim had to intervene when North planned on wearing mom's pink, over-the-knee snakeskin boots for the day. A few months later, Kim even revealed her daughter's budding talents with a camera as she and her friends posed for the pint-sized photographer. North has also previously directed her mom in a joint photo shoot and famously directed and choreographed her own music video for Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." 

Needless to say, North is well on her way to running her own photo shoots from start to finish.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Lopez, Fashion Police Widget, 2019 Governors Awards

Jennifer Lopez Proves She Is Hollywood's Golden Girl at the 2019 Governors Awards

Queen Letizia of Spain, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Red Leather Skirt Is Straight Out of Queen Letizia of Spain's Closet

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake Is Totally Turned on By Jessica Biel's '80s Look

E-Comm: Tracy Reese, Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracy Reese's Anthropologie Line Will Make You Feel As Stylish As Her Celebrity Fans

Gwen Stefani

Let Gwen Stefani Blow Ya Mind With Her Best Street Style Looks

Draya x superdown

Stand Out in Draya Michele x Superdown's Sexy Nightlife Collection

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Is Dressed to Kill in a Plunging Givenchy Power Suit

TAGS/ North West , Fashion , Kardashian News , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.