Wednesday
10p|7e

Ronda Rousey's Viral Video Slamming WWE Confuses Nattie Neidhart, Trinity Fatu & Carmella

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Why is Ronda Rousey so mad?

The professional wrestler and veteran combat sports champion takes a swing at her employer in this clip from Tuesday's new Total Divas, and it hits below the belt. After watching Rowsey's latest social video online, the clip finds fellow WWE superstars Nattie Neidhart, Trinity Fatu and Carmella confused and conceivably a little bit hurt by their coworker's comments.

"I'm not going out there and doing their f--king act anymore. F--k everybody, WWE universe included," Ronda says in the video, speaking about her latest promotional segment for Monday Night RAW.

During the performance (which played out on last week's Total Divas) Rowsey unveiled a newfangled "villain" character whose attitude about making money and going rogue stirred up trouble with Nia Jax almost immediately. In the new post-show tape, she ups the contention.

"I meant I'm going to disrespect the sport that they love so much," she continues, referring to those earlier claims made on RAW before using words like "scripted," "made up" and "not real" to describe WWE's wrestling program.

Watch

See Nia Jax & Ronda Rousey's Heated Moment

"None of those bitches can f--king touch me," Ronda wraps up. "The end."

It's easy to understand why the digs catch her colleagues off-guard. Discussing this recent bout of shade over breakfast, the women agree that Rowsey was probably trying to get fans "riled up"—and succeeded in doing so, as Nattie acknowledges—but at what cost?

"I think so highly of Ronda, so for her to say that everything we do is fake…it kind of made me go like, whoa," Neidhart, a good friend of Ronda's outside the wrestling ring, tells the Divas camera. "Like, I hope Ronda doesn't really think that. And I don't want her to think that we're just this phony business."

Did Ronda cross a line? See what you think after checking out the full preview clip above.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Step Out Together For First Time Since Welcoming Baby

Naomi Watts

Game of Thrones Prequel Starring Naomi Watts Not Going to Series

Meghan King Edmonds, Jim Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds Breaks Silence Amid Jim Edmonds Cheating Scandal

Lindsay, E! News

Breast Cancer Survivors Kimberly, Crystal & Lindsay Get Makeovers on Tonight's E! News

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days - Darcey and Tom

Did 90 Day Fiancé's Darcey and Tom Split After Before the 90 Days?

Brody Jenner, Josie Canseco

Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco Split After 2 Months: What Went Wrong

Celebrate National Cat Day With These Kittens!

TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , Ronda Rousey , Nattie Neidhart , Trinity Fatu , WWE , , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.