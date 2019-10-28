Luke Bryan Is Still Completely Traumatized by His Super Bowl Performance

Luke Bryan can shake a lot of things, but he can't seem to shake off his Super Bowl 51 performance.

Back in 2017, the country superstar sang the National Anthem live at the big game, but now he says the coveted gig isn't all it's cracked up to be. In fact, as he recalled on Sunday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the set involved a lot of moving parts.

"I sign on to the anthem at the Super Bowl and when I got the call, you're like, ‘Do you really want to put yourself through this mental torture?'" the football superfan told host Jimmy Fallon. "You either get the anthem right or you don't, first of all."

As it turns out, rehearsing "The Star-Spangled Banner" required days of practice and, just to amp up his nerves even more, his friends placed bets on just how his performance would go.