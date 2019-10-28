Relive the Highs and Lows of Teresa and Joe Giudice's Relationship

After being married for 20 years, Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice are being forced to make some tough decisions about their future.

The couple spoke candidly about their relationship during Sunday episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked.

"If we stay together, we stay together," Joe, who called in from Italy via video chat, told host Andy Cohen. "If we don't, we don't. You know, it's a conversation that... you know, we'll see."

Teresa said she and her kids—Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana—are planning on traveling to Italy to visit Joe in the next few weeks. As fans will recall, Joe was transported to Italy after being released from U.S. ICE custody earlier this month. He will await the final decision in his deportation case there.

During the interview, Teresa admitted she was nervous about the trip, especially considering she hasn't seen in her husband in-person in over three and a half years.

"We won't know until we see each other," she said when questioned about where their relationship stood.

Still, Joe insisted that, "no matter what happens," he'll "always love her."