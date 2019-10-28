Watch Jennifer Aniston Give Pal Ellen DeGeneres a Kiss on Her "Soft Lips"

Jennifer Aniston doesn't kiss and tell. That is, unless it's on national TV.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, the Friends alum couldn't help but question host Ellen DeGeneres about her recent on-air smooch with Howard Stern. As she asked her good pal DeGeneres, "I would like to know how that kiss happened with him."

Her answer was simple. "He asked for a kiss," the daytime personality answered. "I don't normally grab anyone who asks for a kiss."

Still Aniston wanted to know more. "Tell me, how was it?" the Morning Show actress continued. "Did you enjoy it? Were you nervous? Did you kind of get into it at all?" Soon, she changed course, asking DeGeneres, who is wed to Portia De Rossi, about the last time she kissed a guy.

Quipped back DeGeneres, "When was the last time you kissed a girl on the lips?"

Which, prompted the best friends to just lock lips.