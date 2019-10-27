Angelina Pivarnick Celebrates Her Bridal Shower With Jersey Shore Co-Star Deena Cortese

Sun., Oct. 27, 2019

Here comes the soon-to-be bride... 

Before saying "I do," Angelina Pivarnick is saying goodbye to her days of being a Ms. by throwing an extravagant bridal shower, surrounded by one her number ones and fellow Jersey Shore co-star Deena Cortese

Despite the recent Jenni "JWoww" Farley drama that's been plaguing her life and seemingly her relationship as well, it looks as if Pivarnick is putting it all behind her—at least until she's done doing some wedding planning. 

The Jersey Shore store who got engaged to Chris Langeira in January of last year threw quite the bridal shower. In videos she captured and reposted to her Instagram Stories, Pivarnick's bridal shower proved to be quite the Insta-trap. 

From a lavish table spread full of cupcakes, cake pops, macarons, a two-tiered cake to a photo booth backdrop of pink roses, Pivarnick's bridal shower was very on-brand. 

What's more? It was hosted by 2OAK Productions so you know that bridal shower was destined to be a hit from the start. 

Jersey Shore Stars' Kids Reunite at Snooki's Baby Sprinkle

The soon to be Mrs. Larangeira also took to Instagram to share a photobooth snap and thank everyone who made her special day possible.

"My lovely bridesmaids and maid of honor. Thank you for such a special day today. I wouldn't of done it without you guys. @deenanicole @carissataub @dolceaestheticsny @alana_brooke12 thank u @2oakproductions for djin this party @booth_babe for capturing our photos @thebeautysuiteny @anjali_artistry for makeup and @angelhairext @lauras_extensions for my amazing hair. @elle_newyork for the display of my robes. @confectionsofarockstar for my amazing cake I loved it. My amazing dress @ladyblacktie I loved everything everyone !!! Thank you I couldn't thank everyone enough ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #bridalshower #love," wrote Pivarnick on her Instagram post

Earlier this year in March, the happy couple shared their engagement photos with E! News exclusively

"I've been waiting for over a year to do this shoot and I wanted the right photographer for the job," the reality TV star told E! News at the time. "I finally found a great one! Anthony Serrantonio shoots a lot of the cast, so I knew I was in great hands."

Now, we can't wait until we get a first look at the photos on her wedding day! 

