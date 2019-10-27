Angelina Pivarnick Celebrates Her Bridal Shower With Jersey Shore Co-Star Deena Cortese

Here comes the soon-to-be bride...

Before saying "I do," Angelina Pivarnick is saying goodbye to her days of being a Ms. by throwing an extravagant bridal shower, surrounded by one her number ones and fellow Jersey Shore co-star Deena Cortese.

Despite the recent Jenni "JWoww" Farley drama that's been plaguing her life and seemingly her relationship as well, it looks as if Pivarnick is putting it all behind her—at least until she's done doing some wedding planning.

The Jersey Shore store who got engaged to Chris Langeira in January of last year threw quite the bridal shower. In videos she captured and reposted to her Instagram Stories, Pivarnick's bridal shower proved to be quite the Insta-trap.

From a lavish table spread full of cupcakes, cake pops, macarons, a two-tiered cake to a photo booth backdrop of pink roses, Pivarnick's bridal shower was very on-brand.

What's more? It was hosted by 2OAK Productions so you know that bridal shower was destined to be a hit from the start.