North West Steals the Show at Kanye West's Sunday Service Experience

North West is a mood.

The 6-year-old cutie stole the show at her dad Kanye West's Jesus Is King Sunday Service Experience. Ye, who recently dropped his highly anticipated album, took to the stage at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Of course, Kim Kardashian and Kanye's eldest daughter joined her dad and sang along with him. At one point, the Yeezy designer gave the mic to the 6-year-old star, and she soaked up her moment on stage. It's safe to say she was the center of attention during the Sunday afternoon event, and we don't blame her!

For the special celebration, the 42-year-old star also performed a few hits from his latest album and his 2016 album, The Life of Pablo.

"Omg performing Pablo Songs," the KKW Beauty founder tweeted on Sunday afternoon. She previously shared, "Go to my IG stories for the best Sunday Service videos ever!!!!! OMG Kenny G is right next to me," she wrote excitedly. "Praying he goes up on stage!!!!"