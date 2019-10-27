Nick Viall Trolls The Bachelor's Peter Weber With His Halloween Costume

Nick Viall deserves a rose for his Halloween costume.

The Bachelor alum got into the spooky spirit on Saturday night, and decided to channel another fellow Bachelor star: Peter Weber. (aka Pilot Pete, which was his nickname on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.)

Viall channeled the reality TV personality and pilot wearing a very cheeky costume. Aside from his spot-on pilot attire, the podcast host decided to add a few props to his costume by holding a red rose and placing a bandage on his head.

Bachelor Nation fans will recall that Weber underwent surgery after suffering from a fall earlier this month. However, he's already recovering and back to filming the upcoming season of the ABC dating show.

Poking a bit of fun at Peter, Nick took to social media to show off his Halloween costume. "Just a Pilot on a flight for love ..," he shared. "Will probably crash into a windmill tonight."