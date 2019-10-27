Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren Are #CoupleGoals During Red Carpet Debut

Oh, it's official official.

Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren just made their red carpet debut as a couple.

Kicking off the pre-Halloween weekend, the two lovebirds attended the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles and walked the red carpet for the first time after making it Instagram official amid romance rumors.

Centineo and Ren, which were first romantically linked in September after they were spotted looking cozy while out together, looked gorgeous as a pair at the event.

The 22-year-old Dancing with the Stars contestant wore a dazzling silver dress with a thigh-high slit and matching silver heels while her 23-year-old beau kept things a little more casual as he paired sneakers with a black blazer. But in staying true to the theme of the night, the To All the Boys I Loved Before actor wore a silver mask.

Neither Centineo or Ren posted about each other on social media during last night's event but Ren did share a couple of snaps on her Instagram Story of her makeup look for the ball.

The two made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month when the Centineo posted a selfie video of himself sitting on a couch and jokingly scaring the Sports Illustrated model as she sat next to him while playing on her phone. It marked the first time the Masters of the Universe actor had posted about Ren on his Instagram.