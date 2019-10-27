Ben Affleck Stumbles in Halloween Costume and Sparks Concerns About His Sobriety

Concerns about Ben Affleck's sobriety have been raised over a recent video showing him appearing possibly intoxicated while celebrating Halloween early.

The 47-year-old actor attended the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood on Saturday, wearing a skull mask. In the clip, posted on TMZ on Sunday, the masked Affleck, who has battled alcoholism for years, embraces a woman near a parallel parked SUV outside the West Hollywood venue. She then leaves and he walks near the side of the car and loses his balance, stumbling backwards and grabbing onto the vehicle for support. He then recovers, walks in the opposite direction and ignores questions from a paparazzo while making his way to another parked SUV, which he enters through the back passenger door.

"Sobriety is difficult and elusive for everyone struggling with addiction, and Ben has acknowledged he's going to slip up from time to time," a source told E! News on Sunday. "It was never as if this was simply behind him."

In the summer of 2018, Affleck underwent treatment for alcohol addiction, marking his third rehab stint in 17 years, after ex-wife Jennifer Garner staged an intervention. He then continued outpatient therapy.