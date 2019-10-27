David Beckham Shares Adorable Photo of His Kids Meeting His LA Galaxy Statue

David Beckham is one proud father!

Last night, the former LA Galaxy player shared a photo of his kids meeting the statue erected in his honor at the Legends Plaza in Carson, California.

"Kids seeing dads statue for the first time," David wrote in an Instagram Story he shared of his four kids meeting the statue version of himself.

His kids—Brooklyn, Romeo James, Harper Seven and Cruz—were clearly impressed.

One of his sons can be heard saying "so cool" and "it's pretty sick" in another video David posted to his Instagram Story where he also tells his kids their names are also engraved on the boots of the statue.

In March, Major League Soccer kicked off its 24th season by unveiling a statue of David—also known as one of the highest earners in soccer history—at Dignity Health Sports Park. The statue portrays David winding up for one of his trademark bending crosses.

During the unveiling ceremony earlier this year, David took to social media to commemorate the momentous occasion.

"Yesterday was an amazing day. To be able to celebrate my time at LA Galaxy with my family, my friends, the team and the fans was an incredible honour. I am so grateful and happy, thank you. @lagalaxy @victoriabeckham," he wrote on Instagram.