Ben Affleck Confirms He's Dating Again: "HA, You Got Me"

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Oct. 26, 2019 9:59 AM

Ben Affleck

Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Ben Affleck is indeed single and ready to mingle. Any takers?

The 47-year-old actor confirmed in a rare post on Instagram on Saturday that he is dating. He did not confirm recent reports that said he has been using the social networking app Raya to find dates, but did give the company a shout-out. He also used the opportunity to promote a charitable cause.

"HA, you got me. I'm dating," he wrote. "But let's be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. @themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery. I'm making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don't have the resources and need help. @raya, you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate."

A source recently told E! News that Affleck has "been on some dates but is not dating anyone seriously."

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

"He's focusing on his kids and work, but of course he would like a woman in his life to spend time with too," the source said. "He doesn't care where he meets someone, he would just like someone he can spend time with."

Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner share three children—daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7.

His most recent public relationship was with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus. They broke up in April after dating on and off for about two years.

