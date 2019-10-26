Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage: Report

It's over betweenMeghan King Edmonds and her husband of five years, Jim Edmonds.

The retired MLB star filed for divorce from the former cast member of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Orange County on Friday, Us Weekly quoted multiple sources as saying. The former couple share three children together, 2-year-old daughter Aspenand 16-month-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes.

The report about the split was also cited by Bravo, whose Daily Dish blog had featured an interview with Meghan on Thursday, the couple's five-year anniversary. She had revealed then that she and Jim were in counseling to try to repair their marriage, months after she told her fans she was struggling to cope after Jim admitted to exchanging explicit text messages with another woman.

News of the divorce filing comes after Meghan accused Jim of cheating on her with a different person, the family's nanny, and after the pair got into an argument that warranted police intervention, Us Weekly reported. Neither Jim nor the nanny nor law enforcement officials have commented.

Meghan posted a selfie on her Instagram on Friday night, writing, "So raw." She was flooded with supportive comments relating to the divorce and affair reports.

On Saturday morning, one user commented with a guess about the nanny's identity, saying that Jim had posted several photos of her on Instagram last year.