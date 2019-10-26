Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane Are Married: Relive Their Romance

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane!

E! News can confirm The Bachelor alumna and the country singer are married. The two tied the knot in front of family and close friends Friday evening in Nashville.

Fans met Bushnell in 2016 when she competed on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor. The season 20 stars ended up getting engaged but broke up in 2017. During their time together, Higgins and Bushnell attended the 2016 iHeartCountry Festival, where she coincidentally met Lane.

"We met at an iHeartRadio award show in Austin years ago, gosh it might've been three years ago, and that's when we met initially and kind of just became friends," Bushnell told HollywoodLife in 2018. "Then I ran into him and some of his friends in Nashville a while ago, and just kind of developed a friendship and obviously now we are more than friends."

Bushnell and Lane started dating near the end of 2018 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville. The two shared their love story with their followers and posted everything from photos of their romantic getaways to pictures of their cozy holidays at home. After a few months of long-distance dating, the celebrities decided to move in together and Bushnell relocated to Nashville in early 2019. The "Take Back Home Girl" artist popped the question that summer.