The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell Marries Country Singer Chris Lane

Big, big plans! Congratulations to Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane!

The Bachelor alumna has married the country music star, E! News can confirm.

According to People, who first broke the news, the celeb couple tied the knot in front of their family and closest pals on Friday, four months after getting engaged. The indoor "secret garden" ceremony occurred in Nashville and the bride wore Olia Zavozina.

Bushnell, 29, and Lane, 34, announced their engagement to the world in June, sharing a heartwarming YouTube video of the sweet proposal.

In the video, Lane played a song he wrote for Bushnell called "Big, Big Plans." As Bushnell listened to the song, alongside her family, the lyrics revealed that Lane had plans to ask her to marry him. As the song continued, Lane took Bushnell's hand and dropped down on one knee in the backyard of her parents' house, proposing with a gorgeous diamond ring.

Bushnell, who got engaged to Ben Higgins on season 20 of The Bachelor, took to Instagram after accepting Lane's proposal to reflect on her love life.