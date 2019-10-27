Why 2019 Was the Year That Changed Everything for HBO

"It's not TV, it's HBO."

Come 2020, that iconic tagline is going to mean something a lot different. And that's because after what's proven to be a truly transformative 2019 for the cable network, its programming line-up is going to look markedly different, namely for what's missing.

With the sixth and final season premiere of Silicon Valley on Sunday, Oct. 27, HBO finds itself in a position no boutique network likely ever wants to be in, with a great number of its tentpole series--the ones that, for the last few years, have come to define the brand--signing off for good. And that means that the network is heading into a rebuilding year, just as the competition for viewers and premium content is reaching a fever pitch thanks to Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, as well as the crop of streaming services on the way from the likes of Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal and HBO's very own parent company Warner Media (who, in turn, are owned by AT&T and have named their service HBO Max, incidentally).