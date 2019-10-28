Torrid's Harry Potter Size-Inclusive Collection Is Pure Magic

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Trying to look effortlessly chic with just a wave of your wand? Well now you can thanks to Torrid's new plus size Harry Potter clothing collection. With Halloween on our mind, we can't get enough of these WICKED new looks from the fan favorite plus size clothing line that's every dementor's dream.

From sleep robes that map out the Forbidden Forest to cardigans in your favorite house colors, the new capsule collection has everything you need to show what a dedicated HP fan you are! Looking for a whimsical dress to wow at the Yule Ball? We got you. Want to add a Deathly Hallows cloak to complete any look? Done!

The best part? The price points would make Molly Weasley the happiest witch because they are seriously on sale! With nearly 30% off on all new items, you can bring a little magic home for yourself or your loved ones with the impending holiday season right around the corner. Our favorite? This retro-inspired Gryffindor dress with a stylish pussybow.

Here are five of our favorites below.