Treat Yourself On National Chocolate Day With These 11 Delicious Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Need a reason to eat chocolate? Here's one: it's National Chocolate Day! October is already a candy lover's month, but an entire day dedicated to the rich decadence of cacao? Now that's something every one can get behind. Whether you have a sweet tooth or not, it's safe to say that if you're looking for something both rich and savory, the magical power behind chocolate feeds both.

If you're looking to indulge today, whether it's a box of truffles, some chocolate-dipped apples, or even some classic chocolate chip cookies, we've got 11 of the best deals to suffice your sweet tooth. Not into the ooey gooey goodness yourself? From fan favorites like Beyond Simply Chocolate, Harry & David, 1-800-Flowers.com to staple classics like Godiva and Mrs. Fields, pay if forward and gift your loved ones, co-workers, or secret admirers with something truly chocolatey.

If you're a true chocoholic—thanks to Beyond Simply Chocolate—enter for a chance to win chocolate for a year! But hurry, the contest ends today with one lucky winner being announced tomorrow.

Here are 11 of our favorite chocolate deals for the chocolate connoisseur below.