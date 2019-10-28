Treat Yourself On National Chocolate Day With These 11 Delicious Deals

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
National Chocolate Day

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Need a reason to eat chocolate? Here's one: it's National Chocolate Day! October is already a candy lover's month, but an entire day dedicated to the rich decadence of cacao? Now that's something every one can get behind. Whether you have a sweet tooth or not, it's safe to say that if you're looking for something both rich and savory, the magical power behind chocolate feeds both. 

If you're looking to indulge today, whether it's a box of truffles, some chocolate-dipped apples, or even some classic chocolate chip cookies, we've got 11 of the best deals to suffice your sweet tooth. Not into the ooey gooey goodness yourself? From fan favorites like Beyond Simply Chocolate, Harry & David, 1-800-Flowers.com to staple classics like Godiva and Mrs. Fields, pay if forward and gift your loved ones, co-workers, or secret admirers with something truly chocolatey. 

If you're a true chocoholic—thanks to Beyond Simply Chocolate—enter for a chance to win chocolate for a year! But hurry, the contest ends today with one lucky winner being announced tomorrow. 

Here are 11 of our favorite chocolate deals for the chocolate connoisseur below.

Read

Halloween 2019: Your Ultimate Guide for Costumes, Makeup, Decor & More

Simply Chocolate Premier Collection

These artful chocolates feature mouth watering flavors like Strawberry Rhubarb, Sea Salt Peanut Butter, Mocha Cream, Hazelnut and Caramel Coconut. All are beautifully presented in a luxurious gift box.

National Chocolate Day
$60 Simply Chocolate
Simply Chocolate Colossal Truffles

This extraordinary box of twelve colossal sized truffles includes Black & White, Milk Chocolate Raspberry, Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter Sea Salt, Milk Caramel and Milk Chocolate.

National Chocolate Day
$50 Simply Chocolate
Godiva Gold Bow Ballotin Box of Chocolates

Savor the sweetness of Godiva with this classic assortment of Belgian chocolates that includes ganaches, pralines, caramels, fruits & nuts in milk and dark and white chocolate.

National Chocolate Day
$30 Godiva $30 Macy's
Mrs. Fields Deluxe Chocolate Chip Signature Sampler

Sometimes a classic chocolate chip cookie is what the sweet tooth wants! Indulge with this yummy baker's dozen from Mrs. Fields.

National Chocolate Day
$20 Mrs. Fields
Neuhaus Chocolatier History Collection

This 28 piece Belgian chocolate box is perfect for the history buff in your life! Neuhaus's most iconic, handcrafted pralines are presented in a journey through the world-renowned Chocolatier's 160-year history, complete with an experiential story-telling booklet.

National Chocolate Day
$60 Simply Chocolate
Mrs. Fields Full Dozen Hand-Dipped Gourmet Berries

This special gourmet assortment of hefty strawberries fully dipped in real dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate with elegant chocolate stripes is perfect if you're looking for something tart!

National Chocolate Day
$35 Mrs. Fields
Godiva 20-Pc. Assorted Prestige Biscuit Gift Box

Give the unexpected with these signature chocolate and buttery cookies from Godiva.

National Chocolate Day
$17 Godiva $17 Macy's
Mrs. Fields Nuts and Chocolate Caramel Apples

With spooky season in full effect, these chocolate-dipped apples are perfect to channel your witchy vibes this season.

National Chocolate Day
$35 Mrs. Fields
Simply Chocolate Vosges Exotic Truffle Collection

Send the flavors of the world with this signature collection that includes surprise flavors like Hungarian paprika, first press extra virgin olive oil, wasabi and Indian curry powder.

National Chocolate Day
$35 Simply Chocolate
Neuhaus Champagne Truffles

Chocolate and champagne? What's not to love! Pop open some bubbly and pair it with these chocolaty delights and make the moment matter.

National Chocolate Day
$40 Simply Chocolate
Double Decadence Chocolate Coffee Cake

If you're looking for something quick to bring into the office, try this smooth fudge battery coffee cake goodness generously sprinkled with semi-sweet chocolate morsels.

National Chocolate Day
$30 Mrs. Fields

 Shop all things chocolate at Beyond Simply ChocolateHarry & David1-800-Flowers.com Godiva and Mrs. Fields!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Torrid Harry Potter

Torrid's Harry Potter Size-Inclusive Collection Is Pure Magic

Ecomm: Meghan Markle Red Pencil Skirt

Meghan Markle's Red Leather Skirt: Get the Look

Black Friday, Shopping

Pre-Black Friday Sales You Can Shop Now: 2019's Best Deals

Queen Letizia of Spain, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Red Leather Skirt Is Straight Out of Queen Letizia of Spain's Closet

EJ Johnson, Paris Hilton Halloween Party

EJ Johnson Just Dressed Up as Paris Hilton for Her Star-Studded Halloween Party

E-Comm: Halloween Couples Costumes

Halloween 2019: Your Ultimate Guide for Costumes, Makeup, Decor & More

E-Comm: Tracy Reese, Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracy Reese's Anthropologie Line Will Make You Feel As Stylish As Her Celebrity Fans

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories , Style Collective
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.