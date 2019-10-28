Treat Yourself On National Chocolate Day With These 11 Delicious Deals

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 3:00 AM
Need a reason to eat chocolate? Here's one: it's National Chocolate Day! October is already a candy lover's month, but an entire day dedicated to the rich decadence of cacao? Now that's something every one can get behind. Whether you have a sweet tooth or not, it's safe to say that if you're looking for something both rich and savory, the magical power behind chocolate feeds both.
If you're looking to indulge today, whether it's a box of truffles, some chocolate-dipped apples, or even some classic chocolate chip cookies, we've got 11 of the best deals to suffice your sweet tooth. Not into the ooey gooey goodness yourself? From fan favorites like Beyond Simply Chocolate, Harry & David, 1-800-Flowers.com to staple classics like Godiva and Mrs. Fields, pay if forward and gift your loved ones, co-workers, or secret admirers with something truly chocolatey.
If you're a true chocoholic—thanks to Beyond Simply Chocolate—enter for a chance to win chocolate for a year! But hurry, the contest ends today with one lucky winner being announced tomorrow.
Here are 11 of our favorite chocolate deals for the chocolate connoisseur below.
These artful chocolates feature mouth watering flavors like Strawberry Rhubarb, Sea Salt Peanut Butter, Mocha Cream, Hazelnut and Caramel Coconut. All are beautifully presented in a luxurious gift box.
This extraordinary box of twelve colossal sized truffles includes Black & White, Milk Chocolate Raspberry, Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter Sea Salt, Milk Caramel and Milk Chocolate.
Savor the sweetness of Godiva with this classic assortment of Belgian chocolates that includes ganaches, pralines, caramels, fruits & nuts in milk and dark and white chocolate.
Sometimes a classic chocolate chip cookie is what the sweet tooth wants! Indulge with this yummy baker's dozen from Mrs. Fields.
This 28 piece Belgian chocolate box is perfect for the history buff in your life! Neuhaus's most iconic, handcrafted pralines are presented in a journey through the world-renowned Chocolatier's 160-year history, complete with an experiential story-telling booklet.
This special gourmet assortment of hefty strawberries fully dipped in real dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate with elegant chocolate stripes is perfect if you're looking for something tart!
Give the unexpected with these signature chocolate and buttery cookies from Godiva.
With spooky season in full effect, these chocolate-dipped apples are perfect to channel your witchy vibes this season.
Send the flavors of the world with this signature collection that includes surprise flavors like Hungarian paprika, first press extra virgin olive oil, wasabi and Indian curry powder.
Chocolate and champagne? What's not to love! Pop open some bubbly and pair it with these chocolaty delights and make the moment matter.
If you're looking for something quick to bring into the office, try this smooth fudge battery coffee cake goodness generously sprinkled with semi-sweet chocolate morsels.
