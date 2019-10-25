Shawn Johnson Wins a Gold Medal for Rocking Her Olympics Leotard at 40 Weeks Pregnant

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 4:19 PM

Shawn Johnson

Instagram

Shawn Johnsonis proving that she still has what it takes to stick it.

She may be 40 weeks pregnant but the Olympic gold medalist is still able to fit into the leotard she sported at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China. Although, she cheekily quips on Instagram that the uniform "fits a little different these days."

Now, you may be wondering why Shawn decided to pull on the teams uniform while so far along in her pregnancy, but Shawn has a perfectly reasonable explanation: "@andrewdeast dared me to hahah 40 weeks preggers."

The 27-year-old adds, "But no joke... this babes is already more rewarding than any medal was. BABY! GET HERE ALREADY!"

Any day now, the gymnast will welcome her first child with husband Andrew East. She made the announcement back in April, a year and half after she revealed she'd suffered a miscarriage. 

Watch

Shawn Johnson Announces Pregnancy 1 Year After Suffering Miscarriage

"2 years ago today our world was turned upside down when we lost our first pregnancy... 2 years later we are anxiously awaiting the arrival of our rainbow baby," she said four days ago on the anniversary of their loss. "Baby East, we can't wait to meet you and pray for your safe delivery and arrival into our arms. @andrewdeast thank you for being my rock through it all. You're going to be the greatest daddy ever."

They're so excited to meet their little one, Shawn has taken to doing weighted squats even though she has a broken big toe! On Instagram, she said that she heard squats "might help kick this little one out."

But five days have passed and there is still no sign of Baby East. Baby watch 2019 continues!

