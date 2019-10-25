Meghan Markle's Red Leather Skirt: Get the Look

Getty Images
by Jake Thompson | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 2:36 PM
Getty Images
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
OK, let's be honest: We're all just trying to be like Meghan Markle. When the Duchess of Sussex blinged her wrist out with that evil eye bracelet, yep, we bought it. Same goes for the time she stepped out in that ever-so-sleek Everlane jumpsuit. Although we might not be lucky enough to have her gorgeous bone structure, we all can try and emulate the royal princesses' signature fashion-forward style.
Our latest obsession with Prince Harry's better half? This luscious red leather pencil skirt (because, scream!) Maybe it's the rich hue or the textured goodness of a leather (or faux leather) good, but overall, we can't get enough. This devilishly delicious find made by Hugo Boss is unfortunately sold out at the moment, fashionistas. But that shouldn't stop you from turning heads and suiting up in a similar skirt. From fan favorites Urban Outfitters, H&M, and ASOS to luxury brands Neiman Marcus and Topshop, we've got eight burgundry beauties fit for royalty retail.
This Urban Outfitters-exclusive faux leather mini skirt witth a classic A-line silhouette with a self-tie belt at the waist is perfect for a movie night with girlfriends or a first date! Add a cherry lip and you're ready to rock this look.
Stun the masses with this asymmetrical vegan leather wrap pencil skirt. Add a strappy stiletto and make the moment count.
Slay the fashion game with this faux leather red mini skirt from ASOS. Pair it with a chunky sweater and you're ready to take on the temperature drop in style.
You'll be autumn-ready with this calf-length leather skirt from H&M. Grab your favorite fall read and your weekend plans are set.
Sculptural and sleek, this unique faux wrap skirt is made with supple and durable faux leather for a luxurious, work-ready look. Add some wow factor with a cute turtleneck.
OK, we know this is a mini skirt but we couldn't help it because um, yum! Can you say raspberry beret much? Add a fun eyeshadow and hit 'em center stage!
Price point aside, this luxe bristol leather skinny pencil skirt meets at the crossroad of sleek and sophisticated. Pair it with a smart blazer and you're ready to rock your meetings out.
Be a rule breaker in this supple faux-leather miniskirt designed with an off-center zipper, punky belt and zip pockets.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?