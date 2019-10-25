Meghan Markle's Red Leather Skirt: Get the Look

OK, let's be honest: We're all just trying to be like Meghan Markle. When the Duchess of Sussex blinged her wrist out with that evil eye bracelet, yep, we bought it. Same goes for the time she stepped out in that ever-so-sleek Everlane jumpsuit. Although we might not be lucky enough to have her gorgeous bone structure, we all can try and emulate the royal princesses' signature fashion-forward style.

Our latest obsession with Prince Harry's better half? This luscious red leather pencil skirt (because, scream!) Maybe it's the rich hue or the textured goodness of a leather (or faux leather) good, but overall, we can't get enough. This devilishly delicious find made by Hugo Boss is unfortunately sold out at the moment, fashionistas. But that shouldn't stop you from turning heads and suiting up in a similar skirt. From fan favorites Urban Outfitters, H&M, and ASOS to luxury brands Neiman Marcus and Topshop, we've got eight burgundry beauties fit for royalty retail. 

UO Maisie Belted Snap Button Mini Skirt

This Urban Outfitters-exclusive faux leather mini skirt witth a classic A-line silhouette with a self-tie belt at the waist is perfect for a movie night with girlfriends or a first date! Add a cherry lip and you're ready to rock this look. 

Meghan Markle Red Pencil Skirt
$69
$49 Urban Outfitters
Express Negin Mirsalehi High Waisted Vegan Leather Wrap Pencil Skirt

Stun the masses with this asymmetrical vegan leather wrap pencil skirt. Add a strappy stiletto and make the moment count. 

Meghan Markle Red Pencil Skirt
$88
$44 Express
ASOS Faux Leather Skirt

Slay the fashion game with this faux leather red mini skirt from ASOS. Pair it with a chunky sweater and you're ready to take on the temperature drop in style. 

Meghan Markle Red Pencil Skirt
$44
$36 ASOS
H&M Calf-length Leather Skirt

You'll be autumn-ready with this calf-length leather skirt from H&M. Grab your favorite fall read and your weekend plans are set.

Meghan Markle Red Pencil Skirt
$249 H&M
Faux Leather Pencil Skirt

Sculptural and sleek, this unique faux wrap skirt is made with supple and durable faux leather for a luxurious, work-ready look. Add some wow factor with a cute turtleneck.

Meghan Markle Red Pencil Skirt
$90
$54 Nordstrom Rack
BLANKNYC Faux Leather Miniskirt

OK, we know this is a mini skirt but we couldn't help it because um, yum! Can you say raspberry beret much? Add a fun eyeshadow and hit 'em center stage!

Meghan Markle Red Pencil Skirt
$98 Nordstrom $98 Revolve
Theory Bristol Leather Skinny Pencil Skirt

Price point aside, this luxe bristol leather skinny pencil skirt meets at the crossroad of sleek and sophisticated. Pair it with a smart blazer and you're ready to rock your meetings out. 

Meghan Markle Red Pencil Skirt
$695 Neiman Marcus
Topshop Hardware Faux Leather Miniskirt

Be a rule breaker in this supple faux-leather miniskirt designed with an off-center zipper, punky belt and zip pockets.

Meghan Markle Red Pencil Skirt
$60 Nordstrom

