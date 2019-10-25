Val Chmerkovskiy Shades Kanye West Over Kim Kardashian’s Dancing With the Stars Past

Getty Images
by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 2:24 PM
Not everyone's a fan.
Kanye West finally dropped his long-awaited ninth studio album Jesus Is King on Friday morning, and while many fans expressed their support for the rappers new gospel style music, Dancing with the Stars dancer Val Chmerkovskiy has got a slight bone to pick with him.
In one of the albums songs titled "On God" Kanye raps the line ""That's why I charge the prices that I charge / I can't be out here Dancing With the Stars," he raps. "No, I cannot let my family starve / I go hard, that's on God." Although the lyric is very clever, it got the attention of Val who wanted to point something out to the rapper. His wife was once on the show!
In a hilarious video posted to his Instagram, Val can be seen jamming out to the song until he hears the lyric, and then the video cuts to multiple pictures of Kim Kardashian's 2008 appearance on the show. Talk about awkward! Looks like Kanye may have accidentally thrown some shade at his own wife.
The dancer captioned his post "That new Ye album got me in my feelings.." he shared. The caption could also be a little extra shady considering Kanye and Drake have had some issues in the past and Drake had a hit song called "In My Feelings" a few years back. Coincidence? Who knows!
Val ends the hilarious video with a little bit of a challenge for Kanye as well. "Yo, Kanye, keep talking that smack about Dancing with the Stars, man," he shared. "You gonna catch this diss track. With some rhinestones on it."
We're ready for that diss track when you are, Val!
