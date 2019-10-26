90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Darcey Declares "I'm Not Scared" of Ex Jesse

Darcey and Tom, happily ever after? Not so fast, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans.

"If my relationship status was on a social media page, I'd put ‘complicated' next to. I love Darcey very much…I think we've got to come up with some plan to move forward and where that's going to be, so we'll see how that goes," Tom says.

In the above exclusive sneak peek of the "Tell All" reunion, Tom and Darcey make their way to New York City for the taped interview, and there's somebody else coming to shake things up: Darcey's ex Jesse. "I'm just very glad that I've, you know, detached from Darcey," Jesse says. "Just coming back to New York City without all the negativity and the drama. It's just, like, such a relief."