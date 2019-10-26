EXCLUSIVE!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Darcey Declares "I'm Not Scared" of Ex Jesse

by Chris Harnick | Sat., Oct. 26, 2019 7:00 AM

Darcey and Tom, happily ever after? Not so fast, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans.

"If my relationship status was on a social media page, I'd put ‘complicated' next to. I love Darcey very much…I think we've got to come up with some plan to move forward and where that's going to be, so we'll see how that goes," Tom says.

In the above exclusive sneak peek of the "Tell All" reunion, Tom and Darcey make their way to New York City for the taped interview, and there's somebody else coming to shake things up: Darcey's ex Jesse. "I'm just very glad that I've, you know, detached from Darcey," Jesse says. "Just coming back to New York City without all the negativity and the drama. It's just, like, such a relief."

So, what's he doing at the reunion?!

Viewers saw Darcey and Tom spend weeks together overseas. There was no shortage of drama and tears as they got to know each other around England and Albania. As Darcey prepared to leave, Tom gave her a key to his flat. It wasn't a ring, but he did say it was symbolic (and gave her access to his home whenever she wanted). Now? Well, whatever happens, Darcey says she's ready—and prepared for Jesse's inclusion in the day's festivities.

"I was ready to open my heart again. When I got back, we stayed in communication, but it kind of died out a little bit. I just think maybe he wasn't ready," Darcey admits.

She's prepared to confront Tom about the fizzle in their courtship and her ex about their past.

"I know Jesse's going to be here, and I'm not scared," she says.

Click play on the video above to hear what she has to say about Jesse now.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days wraps up its filmed season at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. The reunion begins at 9 p.m. and concludes Monday, Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. on TLC. 90 Day Fiancé season 7 premieres on Sunday, Nov. 3 also on TLC.

