OMG Look At Her Butt! A Roundup of Botched's Biggest Behinds

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 5:00 AM

Dun-d-d-dun-dun-d-d-dun-dun…

Babies got back (way too much, medically speaking) in this wild compilation video highlighting Botched's most memorable backsides. After declining to help enthusiastic patient Martina Big increase her butt implants to match her breasts—which sport the "largest implants in Europe," according to the Germany native—Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif meet Patricia, a steel mill worker walking around with 2100 cc's in each cheek.

"Anatomically, she puts the maximus in gluteus," quips Dr. Dubrow while examining Patricia's larger-than-life behind, which is teetering on the edge of too-large-for-life and will likely become so if enhanced in the ways she's hoping for.

Botched Docs Get a Little Nip Tuck This November on E!

As the plastic surgeon explains, injecting excess fat into any part of the body (even if it's been re-purposed from a different region) risks "blocking circulation" to the lungs, which can be fatal.

The specialist gives similar advice to recent patient Natasha Crown, who believes "bigger is better" and lives by that mantra in most every way she's able.

Look back at all three cases—and note both Botched doctors' reactions—in the mashup video above! And for more hysterical one-liners from the likes of Drs. Dubrow and Nassif, check out the photos below.

Botched 510

E!

Sweet Talk

It's not everyday that Paul gets a compliment from Terry!

Botched 505, OMG Moments

Brett Malec/E!

$$$

Mo' money, mo' problems.

Botched 505, OMG Moments

Brett Malec/E!

Werk it!

Zoolander, who?

Botched 505, OMG Moments

Brett Malec/E!

Performance Problems

TMI!

Botched 508

Brett Malec/E!

Truth

Can't argue with that!

Botched 507, OMG Moments

Brett Malec/E!

Shade

Don't listen to him, Paul!

Botched 508

Brett Malec/E!

Doctor Nose Best

Right?

Botched 507, OMG Moments

Brett Malec/E!

No Nipples?

No problem!

Botched 504, OMG Moments

Brett Malec/E!

Basic D's Not Wanted

Can't argue with that!

Botched 504, OMG Moments

Brett Malec/E!

Paul's Dating Game

Paul's bringing sexy back!

Botched 504, OMG Moments

Brett Malec/E!

Harsh, Terry!

LOL!

Botched 504, OMG Moments

Brett Malec/E!

Wild!

Hair today, gone tomorrow!

Botched Recap, EP 106

Party Time

Well ok then, Dr. Dubrow! 

Botched Recap, EP 107

LOL

Lots of jokes in this office! 

Botched Recap, EP 107

Sweet

See they are friends, too! 

Botched Recap, EP 108

Gross

Quite a few things on this show are disgusting...

Botched Recap, EP 108

Wise Words

Truth. 

Botched Reunion, Part 1

Calling Him Out

On the Botched reunion, Dr. Nassif revealed a secret about Dr. Dubrow! 

Botched, Most Outrageous

Shocked!

Dr. Terry Dubrow doesn't hide his emotions when hearing crazy stories from patients! This is his classic "Are you serious?" face.

Tune-in for an all-new episode of Botched this Sunday at 10/9c on E!

Botched, Most Outrageous

Say What?!

Dr. Paul Nassif had to repeat this one out loud himself before he believed it.

Botched, Most Outrageous

To the Point

When dealing with difficult patient Janice Dickinson, Dr. Dubrow holds nothing back.

Botched Recap, EP 105

Throwback

We can't believe Dr. Nassif shared this '70s throwback pic!

Botched, Most Outrageous

Belieber?

Dr. Nassif is not a Justin Bieber fan! His patient Toby Sheldon, Justin's look alike, can't believe it!

Botched, Most Outrageous

Hero

Dr. Dubrow wants to swoop in and save the day!

Tune-in for an all-new episode of Botched this Sunday at 10/9c on E!

Botched, Most Outrageous

Drag

Remember when Dr. Nassif admitted he's not used to seeing a lot of drag?! His patient Adam, #1 Madonna impersonator, was quite a shock to him!

Botched, Most Outrageous

Impressive

Dr. Dubrow looks pretty impressed with Kimber Jame's vaginal reconstruction. His face is priceless!

Botched, Most Outrageous

Classic

This one pretty much says it all. This is probably our favorite Dr. Dubrow moment so far!

Can't get enough of these two? Tune in to Botched's upcoming season premiere for a whole lot more!

