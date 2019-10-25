Adele Says She's Traded in Her Tears for Sweat While Unveiling New Look

Adele has found the remedy for a broken heart.

It's only been about six months since the Grammy winner announced her split from husband Simon Konecki, and one month since she officially filed for divorce, but Adele appears to be in great spirits. The "Hello" singer stepped out to attend pal Drake's birthday party in Los Angeles this week, showing off her new look at the celebratory bash. For the festivities, held at Goya Studios, Adele oozed confidence as she donned a black velvet off-the-shoulder dress. Adele paired the outfit with glam makeup, along with a fierce ponytail.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself at Drake's party.

"I used to cry but now I sweat [laughing emoji]," Adele captioned the picture, adding the hashtag #gingermckenna. "Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I've met @champagnepapi [rose emoji]."

After seeing her Instagram post, Drake commented, "Eternally," along with a blue heart.