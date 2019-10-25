Heidi Klum Sets Off Fireworks With Her First Halloween Costume of 2019

Siri, play "Fireworks" by Katy Perry.

Heidi Klum's latest Halloween costume is either incredibly creative or a terrible bad idea. For starters, literally no one would ever think of dressing up as a firework for Halloween, so the age old fear of wearing the same costume as someone else is totally eliminated. But, on the other hand, there's probably glitter everywhere and probably will be for a few days.

Then again, Heidi and her hubby Tom Kaulitz don't seem to mind in the slightest. They were kissing up a storm on their Instagrams and snapping photos together like they were in their own little world. One could almost say that they make each other feel fireworks—pun intended.

Of course, this is just one of Heidi's costumes. There's less than a week until the big day and she typically hosts a huge bash with all of her friends where she wears a truly impressive costume. Last year, the model and her hubs transformed into Fiona and Shrek from the Shrek movies, which will be pretty hard to top this time around.